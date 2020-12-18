Sindh [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): As Pakistan continues to register a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government "deprived Sindh of funds" to help the province manage the situation.

"More than 2 million coronavirus testing kits have so far been used in Sindh, while the NDMA only provided us with 0.4 million testing kits," Geo News quoted Ghani as saying at a press conference on Thursday.

He further said, "The Sindh government has been utilising its own money and resources to keep the situation under control."

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on Thursday ordered the closure of all educational activities in religious seminaries across the province.

According to Geo News report, the move comes following a rapid rise in coronavirus infections and deaths in the province. As many as 25,356 new cases have been reported since the start of December and 302 people have died so far.

Till now, Pakistan has reported 448,5542 cases of coronavirus and 9,080 deaths, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)