Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's corruption and bad governance were the actual cause of the economic malaise in the country, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Sharif further stated that his party came into power when the Pakistan was in the midst of numerous crises.

Sharif slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying Khan destroyed the system for his political gains and the IMF conditions were violated over the no-confidence motion. The PTI chairman destabilized relations with key allies and friendly countries, he added.

The Prime Minister said that everyone questioned them on why they came to power as the country’s economy was ruined by the PTI government, reported ARY News.

Commenting on the May 9 incidents, PM Shehbaz said that the attacks were organized and preplanned for more than a year and were an evil attempt and conspiracy to instigate a coup in the army and a conspiracy against Pakistan within Pakistan.

He maintained that the May 9 incidents were heartening for the martyrs’ families and the incidents were planned for one and a half years but it exposed the PTI chairman before the nation.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Prime Minister called on the public to avenge the rigging of the 2018 general polls through their mandate during the upcoming general elections by defeating the ‘political masquerades’ of PTI, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Sharif made the statement while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of development projects, including the Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his clique were brought to power during the 2018 rigged elections, ARY News reported.

Pakistan PM said that the people of Faisalabad will defeat PTI in the general elections by supporting the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said that during the PTI's tenure, not a single brick was laid on the projects initiated by the PML-N government, according to ARY News.

He said the PTI, instead, was engaged in levelling a “barrage of baseless and awkward allegations against the opposition leadership." He claimed that Imran Khan was made Pakistan's PM through "rigged polls, with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats". (ANI)

