Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): According to a report submitted by the Islamabad police to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan "ordered" the "Azadi March" protestors to rush towards the D-Chowk instead of holding the protests at the designated venue.

The Islamabad police report to Supreme Court said protesters were "motivated" to cross barriers and confront law enforcement agencies.

It came in the backdrop of Imran Khan's 'Azadi March' held on May 25 where the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used force against the protestors. Imran and other leaders of his party were booked in 14 cases registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of vandalism in the capital, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Islamabad police told the Supreme Court on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf protesters rushed directly towards D-Chowk on May 25 to hold their "Azadi March" on the "directions" of PTI chairman Imran Khan instead of the venue designated between sectors G-9 and H-9.

The Islamabad police said this on the basis of the self-explanatory tweets and video clips featuring the party's top leadership on social media.

Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP), in a report which was furnished to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said that Imran Khan directed his supporters to march towards D-Chowk.

The IGP explained that at about 6:50 pm on May 25, Imran Khan in a video message near Chach Interchange (Attock), en route to Islamabad called upon his supporters to reach D-Chowk. Contrary to SC directions to hold the rally at a ground between H-9 and G-9 sectors, the document highlights that Imran Khan asked his party workers to reach D-Chowk.

In addition to this, on behalf of the spy agencies, sealed reports were also furnished before Pakistan's apex court.

The report provided the details of the May 25 aftermath. It explained that 26 people were treated at two hospitals and later discharged, whereas 77 suspects were arrested in 19 cases. According to the report, there was no casualty during the incident, as per the media portal.

Calling the Azadi March a peaceful demonstration, the ousted leader Imran Khan called on the present government for the excessive use of force, usage of chemical shells of tear gas, baton charge, firing, shelling, rubber bullets and shotguns which "tore apart" the fundamental rights of people. (ANI)

