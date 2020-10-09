Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Thursday asked the people (selectors) who voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan to answer for the ongoing crises the country is facing adding that his party supporters "will not sit back" until they get an answer.

The former Prime Minister who is currently in London made these remarks at a virtual address at the convention of PML-N's parliamentarians and ticketholders adding that Pakistan is facing "defining moments".

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna to Apply For Rolling Review of Experimental Candidate in Europe.

"Who should I hold responsible for this? Just Imran Khan or those who are really responsible?" Dawn Reported quoting the Former Prime Minister.

"Imran's selectors, you will have to answer for this. You cannot go home without answering... Without Pakistan's parliament, its institutions cannot operate. Even the judiciary cannot work. We will make you answer, we will not sit back until we get one," he added.

Also Read | India, Sri Lanka Talks on Implementation of USD 15 Million Grant to Boost Buddhist Ties.

The PML-N chief further attacked Imran Khan saying that Pakistan was crying due to the rising inflation. He asked, "Have you thought about how they (people) are living? Was this the situation two years ago?"

Sharif further said that no one "tried to diagnose the root cause" of Pakistan's problems and political instability. According to Dawn, in his address today, he hit out at the country's military personnel "who digressed from the Constitution".

"I know an overwhelming majority [in the army] sticks to constitutional boundaries, but there are few who have digressed. Those names are few, they can literally be counted on fingertips [but] they have defamed the entire army and that is not acceptable to me," the PML-N supremo said and added, "I respect my soldiers and generals, but I cannot respect those who do not respect the Constitution, who rig elections."

He urged the members of his party's parliamentarians to take a stand and called the Pakistani Prime Minister "You (PML-N leaders) had won the election, but he was given victory. The tabdeeli person," Nawaz said and added those who rigged the general elections had "violated the Constitution and committed a crime".

"We are not sheep that can be herded and if this has been happening [in the past], it will not happen anymore! We will make Pakistan a respectable country," the former Prime Minister said and added, "(Any member)who is scared should sit at home. We don't need cowards. You don't deserve to be in the assemblies if you are scared." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)