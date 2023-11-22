World News | India and UK Discuss Future of Electric Propulsion in Naval Vessels

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom have discussed the future of electric propulsion in naval vessels during the second India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership Joint Working Group meeting, which took place in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production Rajeev Prakash and Director, Ships Operations and Capability Integration, Defence Equipment & Support, Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy.
