New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

This came after seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement.

"India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on 8 December 2021 in Bandiagara region in Mali," the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack," the statement added.

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also condemned the series of attacks. (ANI)

