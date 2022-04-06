New York, April 6: India has contributed USD 150,000 to the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) for 2022, committed to supporting the Fund in complementing other UN efforts in strengthening democratic governance worldwide, Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a press release.

According to the release, the cheque to this effect was handed over to UN Secretariat on March 30, 2022. "India is a founding partner of the UN Democracy Fund (UNDEF), a fund that supports projects that strengthen the voice of civil society, promote human rights, and encourage the participation of all groups in democratic processes. UNDEF is an effective instrument for the promotion of democratic values and processes," the press release said. International Day To Combat Islamophobia: Ambassador TS Tirumurti Explains India’s Position on Adoption of Resolution at UN General Assembly (Watch Video).

India plays an important role in the UNDEF as a long-standing member of its apex governing body, the Advisory Board. Since its inception, India has contributed more than USD 32 million to the fund. India is also its third-largest contributor which clearly reflects India's commitment to democratic values.

"India acknowledges that sustained support for UNDEF is particularly important in this crucial time for democracy efforts worldwide. India expresses steadfast support for UNDEF as it plays a distinct role in complementing other UN efforts to strengthen democratic governance around the world," the statement added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India contributed USD 500,000 to the UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment for their core budget.

"Delighted to hand over India's contribution of USD 500,000 to ED (Executive Director) Sima Bahous @unwomenchief to core budget of UN Women. Reaffirmed our valued partnership for women-led development and #gender parity. Look forward to working closely with @UN_Women to further our partnership," Tirumurti tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)