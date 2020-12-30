New Delhi, December 30: As India is all set to take over as a non-permanent member of the UNSC from January 1, 2021, for a two-year period the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S.Tirumurti throws light on its priorities.

"We have been elected with an overwhelming majority at the United Nations Security Council which will be our eighth stint in total. During the next two years, we will be part of the foremost decision-making structure of the UN in the areas of peace and security. With this responsibility on our shoulders, we will be guided by what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out at the United Nations General Assembly in September that we will use the prestige and experience of being the largest democracy for the benefit of the entire world," he says. India ‘Firmly Rejected’ China’s Attempts to Raise Kashmir Issue at UNSC, Says Ministry of External Affairs.

"While being a part of the UNSC we will be reiterating our commitments to the basic principles that we have been articulating even when outside the council. These issues are multilateralism, rule of law, respect for integrity and sovereignty of nations, and a fair and equitable international system. We will continue to be the voice of the developing nations especially in the context of development," he adds.

He highlights "Our priorities in the security council include a range of issues. Terrorism will be at the top of the agenda where we as a country have faced the brunt of it over the years. We have a strong interest to focus on strengthening the counter-terrorism regime. Strengthening peace and security is another priority where we will focus both on peacekeeping and maritime security."

He notes "Our peacekeepers have done us proud in all parts of the world. Maritime security is an area where we have been the net security provider. With our strong interest in democracy, human rights, and development we will also strengthen the peacekeeping efforts. So there is a transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding. The reforms in the security council would be a key focus though the discussions will take place largely outside the security council. We will give focus to human-centric development with greater emphasis on women and youth."

He further says "We hope to contribute meaningfully to some of the important discussions which are country-specific especially to issues relating to Africa and the Middle-East and as well as on the thematic issues. Our role in the security council will be very crucial as we grapple with several contentious issues amidst the raging pandemic."

