Kathmandu, Sep 1 (PTI) India on Wednesday handed over relief material, including tents and sleeping mats, as part of its humanitarian assistance to the affected families in the six flood-hit districts of Nepal.

The consignment was handed over by Consul General of India Nitesh Kumar to Chanda Chaudhury, MP and President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS), at a ceremony attended by the prominent leaders of political parties in Parsa district, the Indian embassy here said.

The relief material includes tents, sleeping mats and plastic sheets for distribution among flood and landslide affected families in six districts of Nepal, it said.

“This gift is part of the Government of India's regular humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to Nepal under India-Nepal Cooperation,” the embassy said in a statement.

In view of the recent destruction and loss of life caused by flood, the entire consignment will be distributed through NIWFS in coordination with local administration in the affected districts of Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha in Provinces 2 of Nepal, it said.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains across Nepal left nearly 40 people dead and wounded over 50 others, the Home Ministry said last month.

A total of 790 houses have been inundated, 519 homes, 90 cowsheds and 19 bridges were destroyed due to the floods and landslides, it had said. PTI

