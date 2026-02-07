New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The inaugural India-EU Forum concluded in New Delhi on Friday after two days of wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation between India and the European Union across trade, security, technology and geopolitical domains.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ananta Centre, the Track 1.5 Forum was held from February 6 to February 7 and brought together more than 200 senior policymakers, industry leaders, strategic experts and thought leaders from India and EU Member States, the MEA stated in a post on X.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

According to the MEA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the forum's inaugural session on February 6, while Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal participated in a special session the same day.

Meanwhile, Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias addressed a special fireside chat on February 7.

Also Read | No Money, No Consent: Man Convicted of Rape for Faking Payment to S*x Worker in Belgium.

"The inaugural edition of the India-EU Forum was organised by MEA in partnership with Ananta Aspen on 6-7 Feb, 2026. EAM S Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session of the Forum on 6 Feb. CIM Piyush Goyal participated at the Forum in a special session on 6 Feb. The Greek Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, addressed a special fireside chat at the Forum on 7 Feb. The Forum brought together more than 200 policymakers, thought leaders, and policy practitioners from India and Europe, who deliberated on important areas of cooperation between India and Europe," the post read.

The discussions took place at an opportune moment, following the recent India-EU Summit and the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with participants deliberating on ways to translate strategic convergence into actionable outcomes.

The trade deal was concluded during the state visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to India last month.

According to a release, the closed-door forum was held under the Chatham House Rule, enabling candid exchanges on key global and regional challenges.

Discussions covered geopolitical shifts, the potential of the India-EU FTA to boost trade and investment, evolving security and defence challenges, talent mobility, Indo-Pacific engagement and cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, cybersecurity, and digital governance.

Other focus areas included strategic connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), space cooperation, multi-domain defence, the clean energy transition, and the alignment of strategies in an increasingly multipolar world.

Other senior Indian officials participating in the forum included Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary (Electronics and Information Technology) S Krishnan, Secretary (West) Sibi George, and Joint Secretary (Shipping) R Lakshmanan.

European participation featured senior leaders and officials, including European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, who delivered virtual remarks; Poland's Secretary of State Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski; former Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg; and Lithuania's Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa.

Industry leaders from major Indian and European companies across sectors such as defence, energy, infrastructure, technology, fintech, and space also participated in the deliberations.

The discussions across sessions underscored a shared commitment to elevating the India-EU strategic partnership and deepening collaboration across multiple domains. The second edition of the India-EU Forum is scheduled to be held in 2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)