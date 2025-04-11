New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): India gifted a fleet of six school buses to Sao Tome and Principe in a ceremony held there on Thursday, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per the statement, these buses were handed over to Isabel Maria Correia Viegas de Abreu, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Higher Education of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe by Deepak Miglani, Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, the statement said.

"India's gift is in response to the request received from Sao Tome and Principe, seeking India's assistance in making school education more accessible. This assistance will reinforce the school transport fleet of Sao Tome and Principe, and provide safer commute for students and reduce education costs for families and facilitate their access to school education," the statement read.

Earlier in Januaary, India sent medical supplies to the country.

"Earlier, in January 2025, the Government of India sent a consignment of medical supplies, comprising essential and life-saving medicines to buttress the healthcare sector of Sao Tome and Principe," the statement said.

"India and Sao Tome and Principe enjoy close and friendly relations and are diversifying their bilateral cooperation. The gift of school buses to the friendly people of Sao Tome and Principe is part of India's development assistance to the Global South," the statement added.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the act aims to facilitate access to school education for children in the country.

In a post on X, he said, "Strengthening connectivity, supporting Sustainable Development Goals. Government of India gifted 6 school buses to the Government of Sao Tome and Principe. This assistance would facilitate access to school education for Sao Tomean students, providing safer commute & reducing education costs for families living in distant areas." (ANI)

