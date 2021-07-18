India hands over 150 ICU beds to Nepal as part of its commitment to COVID 19 cooperation

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): India on Sunday handed over 150 ICU beds to Nepal as part of its commitment to COVID-19 cooperation with the Himalayan nation.

As per the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu release, the ICU beds, were handed over by Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Minister for Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki at a ceremony organised at the Ministry of Health & Population on Sunday.

At the handing over ceremony, Indian Ambassador reiterated India's commitment to assist Nepal in comprehensively managing the pandemic, including through cooperation on the critical health infrastructure of the country. Karki appreciated the gesture from the Government of India and added that it is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19 and it shows the incredible goodwill enjoyed by both countries.

Since the start of the pandemic, India has provided around USD 6.5 million worth of grant assistance to Nepal, through the supply of essential medicines, RT-PCR tests, ventilators, and essential medicines etc, the release said.

It further stated that Nepal was one of the first countries to receive 1 million doses of Covishield vaccines from India in January 2021 as a grant. Besides this, the Indian Army has also supplied 1 lakh doses of vaccines to the Nepal Army as grant and medical supplies including BIPAP machines, antigen kits, PPE, Masks, Ambulances and ICU beds.

India and Nepal have robust cooperation in the health sector, which includes supply of ambulances, regular training & capacity building programs in the health sector and development of health infrastructure including major hospitals, trauma & maternity centers, naturopathy centres, eye care centres etc, the release added. (ANI)

