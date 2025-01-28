Tamil Nadu [India], January 28 (ANI): In a concerning incident, two Indian fishermen from Karaikal were injured when the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire in the Jaffna Sea. The fishermen were part of a group of 13 who had ventured out in two boats to fish near Parutthura beach in Jaffna, the Rameswaram Fisherman Association (RFA) reported.

As they were fishing, a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat approached the area and intercepted both Indian vessels. Two Sri Lankan Navy personnel boarded one of the boats, reportedly to arrest the fishermen for alleged cross-border fishing. In an attempt to escape, the fishermen turned their boat towards Indian waters with the two Sri Lankan officers still on board. The Sri Lankan patrol then opened fire, injuring two fishermen.

The injured individuals were immediately taken to Jaffna Teaching Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The Sri Lankan authorities have since handed the remaining fishermen over to local police, while the Department of Aquatic Resources has reportedly declined responsibility for the arrests, RFA reported.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait.

Arrests and detentions of Indian fishermen have become a recurring issue, prompting diplomatic efforts from both the Indian central and state governments.

Recently, 41 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy were repatriated to Chennai Airport. Among them, 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district had been arrested near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024, for alleged cross-border fishing. Their release was secured following interventions by the Indian Union and Tamil Nadu governments.

Similarly, earlier this month, on January 16, another 15 Indian fishermen detained in 2024 were freed and returned to Chennai. These fishermen were arrested in separate incidents, including eight from Mannar Island on September 27 and 12 from Nagapattinam district on November 11.

Diplomatic and logistical efforts have played a crucial role in addressing these incidents. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials ensured the safe return of the repatriated fishermen to their native districts. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also facilitated the repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen from Bangladesh on January 5, along with four fishing boats.

In light of these recurring incidents, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate and sustained diplomatic action to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of long-term solutions to safeguard the livelihoods of fishermen and prevent such confrontations. (ANI)

