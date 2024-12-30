Port Louis [Mauritius], December 30 (ANI): India and Mauritius held a joint coordination meeting onboard INS Sarvekshak to commence the Joint Hydrographic Survey aimed at enhancing navigational safety in Mauritian waters, the Indian Navy shared on Sunday.

The meeting saw officials from both sides, including stakeholders from the Ministry of Housing and Lands, the Mauritius Hydrographic Service, and the Oceanographic Institute.

In addition to the meeting, the Indian Navy conducted harbour training for NCG personnel and also participated in a friendly volleyball match, which fostered camaraderie and goodwill between the two countries, the Indian Navy shared on X.

INS Sarvekshak, the Indian Navy's hydrographic survey ship, arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on December 26, to undertake a joint hydrographic survey, an official press release from the Ministry of National Defence stated.

Upon its arrival, the ship was welcomed by Anurag Srivastava, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius; Captain C.G. Binoop, Commandant of the Mauritius National Coastguard; and other military and civil dignitaries.

The visit kicked off with a preliminary survey coordination meeting with the Hydrographic Survey Unit of Mauritius. During its stay, INS Sarvekshak will collaborate with Mauritian authorities through various activities such as technical knowledge exchange, professional interactions, and training sessions on hydrography. These engagements are crucial for enhancing Mauritius' maritime capabilities.

The survey itself will assist the island nation in areas like maritime infrastructure development, resource management, and coastal development planning, the press release stated.

The visit also highlights the strong maritime partnership between the two nations, with a focus on regional development and cooperation. It reflects India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing security and growth in the Indian Ocean region.

The activities conducted during this visit align with the broader goal of deepening bilateral ties and fostering mutual cooperation in maritime affairs. (ANI)

