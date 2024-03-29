Kathmandu, Mar 29 (PTI) India on Friday renewed the agreement to export electricity to Nepal as per the Himalayan nation's request two days before the expiry of the pact on March 31, an official said.

“We have received the notification about the renewal of the agreement to export electricity to Nepal until June end,” Chandan Ghosh, Nepal Electricity Authority spokesperson, told PTI.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 in Philippines: Filipino Villager Ruben Enaje, Is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday To Pray for World Peace (Watch Video).

Under the agreement, Nepal in total can import 554 MW electricity from India between 6 am to 6 pm, he said.

The Himalayan nation can import 500 MW of electricity from the Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross-border transmission line and 54 MW through Tanakpur, Ghosh added.

Also Read | Cho Suck-Rai, Honorary Chairman of Hyosung Group, Dies at 89 of Chronic Illness.

Nepal is experiencing a shortage of electricity as most of the domestic power plants in the country are based on a run-of-the-river system and during winter there is less water in the rivers.

Nepal's domestic electricity production currently stands at around 1,200 MW while the country's demand for electricity is 1,800 MW to 2,000 MW during this period.

After mid-June, Ghosh said, Nepal will be in a position to export electricity to India.

As per the agreement, Nepal will be able to import electricity from India from 6 am to 6 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)