New York [US], February 28 (ANI): India on Sunday (local time) abstained from voting on a resolution to call for a special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This came two days after India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with China and the UAE.

Also Read | BREAKING: Reuters Reports That the Bank of China’s Singapore Division Has ‘stopped … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Tirumurti reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities.

Also Read | BREAKING: The Washington Post Reports a US Official Saying Belarus is Set to Join Russia’s … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

"Them is no other choice but to return back to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," he said.

Tirumurti welcomed the announcement by Ukraine and the Russian delegation to hold talks at the Belarus border.

"Our Prime Minister has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. In this regard, we welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border," Tirumurti said.

He further said, "The global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. We are all agreed on these principles."

Tirumurti reiterated to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine.

"Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed," Tirumurti said.

"Taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances, we have decided to ABSTAIN," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)