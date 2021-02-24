Geneva, February 24: Terming Turkey's remarks regarding the situation in Kashmir and the implementation of UN resolutions as "completely unacceptable," India has said it is "ironical for a country which has trampled upon its own civil society to pass unjustified comments on other's internal matters".

India also rejected the factually incorrect and unwarranted references to India in the OIC statement. Exercising the Right of Reply under the High-Level Segment of the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council, Seema Pujani, Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of India here said Turkey should practise what it preaches by first implementing UN resolutions that apply to it. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at UNHCR, Says 'Terrorism Continues to Be One of the Gravest Threats to Humankind'.

India Slams Turkey Over Remarks at UN Human Rights Council

At UNHRC, India's @SeemaPujani reminds Turkey of UNSC resolutions on Cyprus after the latter rakes Kashmir UNSC resolution. Also highlights how Turkey is "trampling its own civil society" pic.twitter.com/H34Jsf9xIG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 24, 2021

"As regards the remarks made by Turkey, we find them completely unacceptable. It is ironical for a country which has trampled upon its own civil society to pass unjustified comments on other's internal matters," she said.

"As far as the subject of UN Resolutions is concerned, we would advise Turkey to practise what it preaches by first implementing those UN Resolutions that apply to it," she added. India said OIC countries continue to allow Pakistan to misuse OIC platforms to indulge in anti-India propaganda.

"As regards the OIC's statement, we reject the factually incorrect and unwarranted references to India. We regret that the OIC countries continue to allow Pakistan to misuse OIC platforms to indulge in anti-India propaganda," Pujani said.

She said the Government of India is fully cognizant of its human rights obligations and committed to the promotion and protection of the human rights of our people.

"The statement of our External Affairs Minister has outlined India's perspective on human rights, both in relation to India and in the global context," she said.

