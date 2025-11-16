New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation to the Dubai Air Show 2025, which is set to take place from November 17-18, in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

According to the statement, the delegation comprises senior officers from the Department of Defence, the Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Armed Forces.

A bilateral meeting between MoS Sanjay Seth and his UAE counterpart is planned on the sidelines of the Air Show. He will also chair an industry round table with around 50 companies from India, the UAE, Australia, the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Italy to enhance cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing in India.

MoS Sanjay Seth will inaugurate the India Pavilion set up at the Dubai Air Show. The Pavilion will feature stalls from HAL, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, SFO Technologies.

The statement highlighted that apart from the Pavilion, 19 Indian industries, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra, and HBL Engineering, will showcase their capabilities independently. In addition, 15 Indian startups will exhibit their products and solutions. The Indian Air Force will participate in the Air Show with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and LCA Tejas.

Dubai Air Show is a biennial event that hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, including major international aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus.

The Indian Air Force contingent, comprising the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighters, landed at Al Maktoum Airbase for the Dubai Air Show, the Indian Air Force Media Co-ordination Centre (IAF-MCC) shared on Saturday.

The Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and is among the very few nine-aircraft aerobatics teams in the world, and the only one in Asia.

This one-of-a-kind team has carried out more than 500 displays in India, besides showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air Force in Air Shows abroad in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and the UAE.

The team has enthralled many spectators in India as well as abroad, flying the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft.

The Team's displays involve a seamless fusion of individual skills, teamwork and meticulous planning. Stunning formation loops and barrel rolls to gravity-defying crossovers, their performances push the limits of aerial artistry.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto "Sadaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best". (ANI)

