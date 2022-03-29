Dubai [UAE], March 29 (ANI): Underlining the importance of the Dubai Expo in furthering India-UAE strategic ties, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the brotherhood between the two countries is subject to envy of many parts of the world.

Participating at the National Day Celebration at Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai, Goyal said this Dubai Expo is a true testimony to the growing strength and relevance that UAE enjoys.

"When the Dubai Expo was first conceptualized, nobody had imagined that the world would be facing the worst pandemic in 100 years. ...This Dubai Expo is a true testimony to the growing strength and relevance that UAE enjoys," he said.

The minister stressed Dubai Expo will go down in history as a glorious chapter that brought India and UAE together.

"It is during this period that we negotiated and finalised a very comprehensive partnership that... an arrangement, a friendship, brotherhood, a partnership and a strategic engagement --- that is 'Neighbours' envy but owner's pride'," Goyal said.

"We are the envy of many parts of the world who see brotherhood between India and UAE growing from strength to strength. UAE has given India a permanent place in their hearts...India pavilion at Dubai Expo is permanent, not going to be dismantled," he added.

In the last six months, the Union Minister said the India pavilion has become a melting pot representing all that India has to offer. "It has showcased India's diversity, our culture, rich tradition, the opportunities that India has to offer and the achievements of the last 75 years of India's independence."

Underscoring the importance of the 75th year of India's independence, the minister said the Dubai Expo has also brought very rich tidings for both the partners.

"In this very important year, when India celebrates 75 years of independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and UAE celebrates 50 years, I believe that Dubai Expo has also brought very rich tiding for all of us -- in business and people to people ties and the further strengthening of geopolitical and strategic relations that India and UAE share," he said.

Furthermore, Goyal said the Dubai Expo has become a forum for the exchange of ideas and perspectives on what the future holds for both countries.

"Last week, the India pavilion crossed 1.7 million footfalls, probably among the three or four highest pavilions. ...As the Dubai Expo will come to a close day after tomorrow, but I believe the impossible has been made possible with footfalls at the Dubai expo exceeding 23 million already," he added. (ANI)

