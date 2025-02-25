New Delhi [India] February 25 (ANI): India and United Kingdom jointly released the statement on the resumption of India-UK trade negotiations. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, had earlier met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November 2024 and underlined the importance of resuming trade negotiations at an early date.

The Joint Statement read, "Today, the Republic of India and the United Kingdom have resumed negotiations towards a trade deal between our two countries. This announcement has been made by the Minister for Commerce and Industry of India, Shri Piyush Goyal, and Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds, in Delhi. This announcement is an outcome of the above-stated discussions held at the level of Prime Ministers of the two countries."

The Joint Statement highlighted that India and the United Kingdom have a close partnership, built through collaboration on security and defence, new and emerging technologies, climate, health, education, research and innovation, green finance and people-to-people contacts. At the centre of this relationship is the collective aspiration to deliver economic growth and sustainable development.

Both sides have agreed to resume negotiations towards a balanced, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking deal that delivers mutual growth and builds on the strengths of the two complementary economies. Strengthening the trading relationship between our two countries has the potential to unlock opportunities for businesses and consumers across both our nations and build further on our already deep ties.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, directed the negotiators to work together to resolve the outstanding issues in the agreement to ensure a fair and equitable trade deal for shared success.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Piyush Gooyal addressed the India-UK Joint Ministerial Reception alongside UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds.

"With a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties, both nations are determined to achieve meaningful outcomes that further deepen our partnership. Confident that our negotiations will pave the way for an equitable and mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement, driving prosperity and long-term economic growth," Goyal said. (ANI)

