Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): India and the United States conducted a combined bilateral training focused on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine interoperability between the two navies.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the US 7th Fleet said, "US and India navies fly together! Combined P-8 training near Diego Garcia sharpened anti-submarine warfare skills and maritime domain awareness, bolstering our collective ability to secure the Indo-Pacific."

An official statement by the Defence Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) said, "A multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) P-8A Poseidon from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72 joined an Indian Navy MPRA P-8I for a bilateral combined detachment and training in the vicinity of Diego Garcia and the Indian Ocean, Oct. 22-28, 2025."

After the arrival of the P-8I to Diego Garcia, the US and Indian crews worked together on operational planning for the exercises to set the groundwork for increased enhanced information sharing and cooperation at sea. This shore phase was concluded by a combined flight and bilateral anti-submarine and communication exercise, the statement observed.

"Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 is assigned to CTF 72, the command and control headquarters for Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft in the US 7th Fleet, promoting regional security and enhancement of theatre security operations through multilateral engagements and providing reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities," it further mentioned.

The US 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners towards the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The statement highlighted how the training built on prior interoperability exercises such as Tiger Triumph 2025, where the Indian and American armed forces incorporated satellite and unmanned technologies to enhance joint communication and warfighting capabilities.

"The US-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values, including a commitment to democracy and upholding security, freedom, and prosperity," the statement underscored.

Quoting Capt Rodney Erler, commodore of CTF 72, it mentioned, "Our P-8A crews were proud to fly alongside our Indian partners in this combined detachment."

"Maritime domain awareness, which the global network of P-8 aircraft contribute to, is a critical aspect of identifying threats, traditional and non-traditional, that could threaten the stability and security in the region. By working with our allies and partners, we increase our shared maritime awareness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific." (ANI)

