Glasgow, Nov 4 (PTI) India said on Thursday that it welcomes active participation of the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) countries in the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which is aimed at promoting the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav made the remarks at the meeting of SACEP countries on the sidelines of the ongoing international climate conference here.

"At the Environment Ministers Meeting of South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP), member states held detailed discussions on climate specific adaptation and mitigation challenges in South Asia-Region for a collaborative collective response,” Yadav tweeted.

"Stated that India has been spearheading Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, and India welcomes active participation of the SACEP countries in CDRI,” the minister said in another tweet.

Yadav is in Glasgow representing India at the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow, UK which commenced on October 31 and will conclude on November 12. The UK is presiding over the conference.

The environment minister has also been maintaining a blog “COP 26 Diary” in which he wrote that he had a "meaningful day with back-to-back discussions and meetings at COP 26 as negotiations take centrestage at the summit."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set the tone for the summit showing that India believes in action and not just talking when it comes to climate change and saving planet Earth from its vagaries,” he wrote on his blog.

The CDRI, comprising countries, United Nations agencies, multilateral development banks and other stakeholders, was launched by India at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019 in New York.

The coalition currently has 28 member countries, including the US, Germany, Fiji, Canada, Mauritius, the Maldives and the Dominican Republic.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) as part of CDRI at COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

