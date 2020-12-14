Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 14 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Monday met Foreign Minister of Madagascar Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva in Madagascar and discussed issues of mutual interest between both the two countries.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar met the Foreign Minister @Tehindrazanari1 today to express solidarity with the drought situation in South of Madagascar and discussed issues of mutual interest between #India and #Madagascar, India in Madagascar and Comoros wrote in a tweet.

Also Read | China Eyes Big Export Market for Dry Ice Machines as COVID-19 Vaccines Roll Out.

Earlier in the month of November, India and Madagascar were going to sign several pacts to enhance ties between the two counties.

"MoUs in the field of traditional medicine, health, culture, tourism, telemedicine and tele-education among others are under discussion," according to sources.

Also Read | First COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in US, Tweets Donald Trump Days After Pfizer-BioNTech Approval.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Madagascar in 2018 on a state visit during which a defence cooperation agreement was signed.

Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora mostly from Gujarat. Over 20,000 Indians play a key role in the trade and economy of Madagascar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)