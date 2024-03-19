Washington, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley held a special 'havan' at a Hindu temple to pray for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, the 'havan' was attended by a large number of people. "It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs," a media release said.

The community came together to pray for a decisive victory for the ruling BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections, echoing the popular sentiment of "Abki Baar, 400 Paar", the OFBJP said.

"This spiritual gathering is a reflection of the deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and the aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India," it said.

Prime Minister Modi has set a target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and 370-plus for the BJP alone.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

