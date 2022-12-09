New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General BS Raju met Malaysian Army Chief Lieutenant General Datuk Arman Rumaizi Bin Hj Ahmad and discussed various aspects of defence cooperation.

"Lt Gen BS Raju #VCOAS interacted with Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Bin Hj Ahmad, Chief of Staff, Malaysian Armed Forces and Lt Gen Datuk Seri Mohammad Bin Ab Rahman, Deputy Chief of #MalaysianArmy and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation," Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army said in a tweet.

This visit came amid India-Malaysia's joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti 2022' where the troops of the Indian Army and Malaysian Army practised operations in jungle terrain.

"Joint Military Exercise #HarimauShakti 2022 between IndianArmy and Malaysian Army culminated after an intense validation training. The joint exercise resulted in better understanding and interoperability between both the Armies," Indian Army tweeted.

Notably, India-Malaysia joint military Exercise 'Harimau Shakti -2022' commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia on November 28. The joint exercise between India and Malaysia armies was scheduled to culminate on December 12. It is an annual training event conducted between the Indian and Malaysian armies since 2012.

"Exercise #HarimauShakti 2022 #IndianArmy & #MalaysianArmy troops practised operations in jungle terrain during the cross-training phase of the joint exercise #HarimauShakti 2022," the Western Command of Indian Army wrote on Twitter.

Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain, an official release by Ministry of Defence said.

The scope of the joint military exercise involves a Command Planning Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain. The exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, and joint surveillance centre, and sharing expertise in the employment of aerial assets.

In addition, the joint military exercise involves technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level. The Ministry of Defence in the release said that the exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army and foster bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

