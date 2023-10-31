Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Oct 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of an Indian woman who was found with stab wounds at a home in Croydon in south London.

Shail Sharma remains in custody after Mehak Sharma was pronounced dead after police and paramedics were called to the property on Sunday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said that the victim's next of kin have been informed and a special post-mortem will take place on Tuesday.

“Mehak's next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits,” the Met Police said.

“A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 October,” the police said.

According to local media reports, Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only recently.

Her relationship, if any, with the murder suspect remains unknown.

Shail Sharma was arrested at the scene at Ash Tree Way in Croydon on Sunday and is due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Sunday afternoon at the address in Ash Tree Way, is asked to call police,” the Met Police said.

