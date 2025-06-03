Monrovia [Liberia], June 3 (ANI): After concluding their four-nation diplomatic tour, the Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde departed from Monrovia, Liberia, for India.

As part of the visit, the delegation travelled to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, engaging in high-level meetings to strengthen bilateral relations and promote India's global outreach.

Also Read | US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

In a notable diplomatic milestone, Shrikant Shinde became the only Indian Member of Parliament to address the national parliaments of both Liberia and Sierra Leone. A statement from his office highlighted this historic outreach, calling it a step forward in deepening India's parliamentary and diplomatic ties with West Africa.

Delivering a powerful speech in Liberia's Parliament, he emphasised the need for global unity against terrorism, highlighting India's long-standing struggle with the menace.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Dossier 'Validates' India's Operational Narrative, Confirms Indian Strikes on Key Cities Including Peshawar and Sindh's Hyderabad.

"Terrorism is no longer a regional threat; it is a global menace. As representatives from across India's political spectrum, we are here to expose this hidden war. India urges all nations to adopt a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism,' said Shinde.

Shinde stressed that terrorism knows no borders and urged all nations to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism

"Terrorism knows no borders. The time has come for all countries to unite and support India's global campaign against terrorism," said Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, as per the statement.

The Indian delegation received a warm welcome from the Speaker of the Liberian Parliament, Richard Nagbe Koon, and Deputy Speaker Thomas P Fallah. In a meeting with Senate President Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Shinde demanded that Pakistan be reinstated on the FATF grey list due to its ongoing support for terrorist groups.

"Pakistan has long been a hub for terror organizations. Despite its earlier placement on the FATF grey list, its support for terrorism continues unchecked. India strongly urges the international community to reinstate Pakistan on the FATF grey list," the statement quoted Shinde as saying.

Liberia assured its full support for India's anti-terrorism campaign, with the Liberian Senate observing a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On Monday, Shinde and the Indian delegation met with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Foreign Affairs Minister Sarah Beslow Nyanti. Liberia assured its full support for India's anti-terrorism campaign. Speaker Koon also underscored the importance of regional unity among West African nations in the fight against terrorism.

As a mark of solidarity, the Liberian Senate, on the direction of Senate President Karnga-Lawrence, observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in India, as per the statement.

Reaffirming the enduring friendship between India and Liberia, Shinde noted the two nations' strong bilateral ties and India's support during Liberia's times of crisis. He expressed confidence that Liberia -- currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council -- would back India's anti-terrorism initiatives.

As part of an African tour initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Shinde arrived in Monrovia on Sunday.

Shinde's visit strengthened bilateral ties between India and Liberia, with the Indian delegation receiving a warm welcome and ceremonial honors. The delegation also interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited the Gurudwara in Monrovia.

As per the statement, Shinde expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading this significant diplomatic mission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)