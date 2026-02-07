Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): India and Seychelles are strengthening ties, with a focus on maritime trade, the blue economy, and sustainable development.

Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie and Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led discussions at the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable in Mumbai, exploring investment and cooperation opportunities.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X, wrote, "President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie engaged with business leaders at the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable, joined by Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal @sarbanandsonwal. Discussions centered on enhancing trade, investment and people-to-people ties between India and Seychelles."

Key areas of focus for maritime trade include enhancing partnerships in ports and logistics, strengthening collaboration in renewable energy and skills development, and leveraging historical connections and cultural exchanges through people-to-people ties.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India on its official X account wrote, "India and Seychelles explored avenues to deepen cooperation in maritime trade, blue economy and sustainable development at an Indo-Seychelles Business Roundtable held in Mumbai, attended by H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, and Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways. The meeting saw participation from numerous business entities in India active in the infrastructure, ports, fisheries, health, education, fintech and automobile sectors."

The meeting highlighted India's MAHASAGAR vision, aligning with Seychelles' priorities in the Indian Ocean Region.

"The growing maritime partnership under the MAHASAGAR vision underscored shared priorities across ports, logistics, blue economy, renewable energy and skills, strengthening strategic convergence in the Indian Ocean Region. Union Minister also highlighted that India-Seychelles ties are rooted in history and enduring people-to-people connections, with maritime exchanges dating back well before modern diplomacy," the post stated further.

Earlier in the day, President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie and Marvin Nolan Fanny, Minister of Health, Seychelles, met Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SIMS Hospital, to discuss a collaborative roadmap aimed at strengthening healthcare services in Seychelles through sustainable and long-term healthcare solutions such as super-specialty medical outreach, hospital infrastructure development, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines, and dialysis expansion.

A team of specialists from SIMS Hospital is to travel to Mauritius and Seychelles next week to evaluate the existing healthcare systems in Seychelles and assess the way forward in coordination with the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

