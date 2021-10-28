Tri-Service exercise 'Konkan Shakti 2021' between the Indian Armed Forces and the United Kingdom held off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea. (Photo Courtesy: PIB)

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The maiden bilateral tri-service exercise, Konkan Shakti 21, between the armed forces of India and the UK has culminated in the Arabian Sea, said a Defence Ministry release on Thursday.

According to the release, the smooth execution of the first edition of the exercise is testimony to the professional abilities, mutual understanding and shared commitment of the two nations and their personnel in uniform.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

"Spanning over four days, the exercise saw the two defence forces work in cohesion through a series of complex multi-service combat drills in all domains of maritime operations - air, surface and sub-surface," it said.

During the tri-service exercise, the drills were undertaken during exercise involved 'replenishment at sea' practice, Strike Operations by fighter aircrafts, Cross Control of helicopters, simulated induction of army troops, gun shoots on expendable air targets, advanced air and sub-surface exercises, composite helicopter formation fly-past and large force engagement involving fighter aircraft of the UK (F35B), Indian Navy (MiG 29K) and Indian Air Force (SU-30 and Jaguar), all of which reflected high synergy, professionalism and readiness of both nations to conduct joint maritime operations, when required.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

The exercise provided both forces with the opportunity to share best practices and experiences with each other in a collaborative spirit that is particularly important in the complex and unpredictable global security environment. The culmination of the exercise was marked by the traditional steam past between ships of the two navies, the ministry release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)