Jakarta [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,533 taking the total count to 549,508 in the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up by 118 to 17,199, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said 4,001 more people were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recovered patients to 458,880.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Janssen Inc Seeks Approval from Canada’s Health Regulator for Its Vaccine Candidate.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,166 new cases, Central Java 944, West Java 764, East Java 460 and East Kalimantan 304.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Invited as India’s Republic Day 2021 Chief Guest by PM Narendra Modi: Report.

No new positive cases were found in West Sulawesi and Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)