Jakarta (Indonesia), Jan 27 (AP) Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection.

Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine.

Several top military, police and health officials also received their second shots at the Presidential Palace, as well as a celebrity who is a social media influencer.

The Health Ministry data showed about 245,685 people have been vaccinated so far, most of them health workers.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's confirmed cases surpassed 1 million with 28,468 deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)