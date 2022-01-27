Dubai, Jan 27 (AP) Channels of Iran's state television broadcast images Thursday showing the leaders of an exiled dissident group and a graphic demanding the country's supreme leader be killed, an incident state TV later described as a hack.

The graphics showed the leaders of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and the name of an account on two social media platforms, which claimed to be a group of hackers who broadcast the message praising the dissidents.

The MEK, now largely based in Albania, did not immediately answer telephone calls from The Associated Press.

The incident marked a serious breach for Iranian state TV, which is controlled by hard-liners in the country. (AP)

