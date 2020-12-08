Dublin [Ireland], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the country's health authorities said in a statement.

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded, with the country's death toll from the disease standing at 2,099, said the statement.

As of Monday afternoon, 223 patients of the disease are hospitalised, 28 of them in intensive care units, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

