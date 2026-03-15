Tehran [Iran], March 15 (ANI): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out the 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a barrage of missile strikes against US military installations throughout the region as a reprisal for continuing American-Israeli hostilities, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

The IRGC stated that the latest phase of the offensive utilised a strategic mix of liquid-fuel and solid-fuel missiles. These weapons were directed at US terrorist army forces stationed at the Al Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

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According to the IRGC, the Al Kharj facility has served as the "origin of aggressions against the Islamic homeland." State media noted that the base functioned as a critical staging ground for US F-35 and F-16 fighter jets involved in recent incursions into Iranian territory.

Furthermore, the site reportedly houses fuel supply aircraft and serves as the primary hub for American AWACS surveillance planes. Press TV reported that a simultaneous operation by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters saw the fiftieth wave of strikes hit several other US terrorist army bases across the Middle East.

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These targeted locations included the Al Dhafra Air Base and Fujairah in the UAE, Jufair in Bahrain, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan. Additionally, early warning radar systems designed to act as protective shields for the Zionist regime were also engaged.

A spokesperson confirmed that these precision operations were executed by the IRGC Aerospace Force using explosive and precision-strike drones. The official stated that "our lethal drones are pursuing, point by point, the hiding places of terrorist soldiers of the US army in the region."

The Iranian military further claimed that "after gathering intelligence, they will precisely target every single American terrorist in the region."

In terms of air defence, Tehran announced that four additional enemy drones were intercepted and destroyed in recent hours, bringing the total number of downed enemy aircraft to 118 since the start of the conflict.

In a separate report by state broadcaster Press TV, the IRGC Public Relations department cautioned that the "defeated American-Zionist enemy" has shifted its focus to cowardly attacks on civilian industries after failing to overcome Iran's armed forces.

The IRGC highlighted that over the last 48 hours, civilian factories have been targeted, resulting in the deaths of "a number of dear workers who were engaged in production and earning lawful sustenance were martyred while fasting."

Consequently, the IRGC has demanded that the "defeated American regime" evacuate "all US industrial facilities in the region." Residents living near factories with American shareholders have also been advised to leave those areas temporarily to prevent potential injury.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added to the diplomatic pressure on Saturday, urging neighbouring states to eject US forces from the Middle East.

He remarked that the regional US security umbrella "has proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble," while calling on neighbours "to expel foreign aggressors."

Reports from the Iranian Red Crescent Society indicate that more than 24,500 civilian structures in Iran have suffered damage from US and Israeli bombardment.

This includes nearly 20,000 homes, 4,500 businesses, and 69 schools, with 154 people confirmed dead and hundreds of students and teachers injured.

Operation True Promise 4 was initiated following the February 28 aggression by US and Israeli forces, which targeted mosques, hospitals, and schools.

Since then, the IRGC has deployed a vast array of hardware, including Fattah hypersonic missiles and Khorramshahr-4 missiles carrying warheads of up to two tonnes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)