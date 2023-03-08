Bolan, March 8: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Balochistan that killed nine policemen on Monday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, the Tribune reported.

Nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were killed and 13 others were injured on Monday after a suicide bomber riding an explosives-laden motorbike struck a police truck on the Sukkur-Quetta Highway in the Bolan district, about 120 km from Quetta. Pakistan Bomb Blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir Reach Peshawar for Emergency Meeting.

The personnel were on their way back to Quetta after performing duties at the annual 'Sibi Mela' when the truck was targeted in the Dhadar area, the Tribune reported. "ISIS claims suicide attack in Sibi, Balochistan," tweeted Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamist extremists. Pakistan Blast: Suicide Car Bomb Explosion Kills One Cop in Islamabad; Investigation Underway.

Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the suicide attack, according to his spokesman.

"He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. The Balochistan Constabulary personnel were returning from duty in Sibi Mela when they were targeted on Monday.

The truck overturned with the intensity of the explosion. The bodies and injured personnel were shifted to Sibi where they were provided medical aid.

Emergency was imposed in the hospitals of Quetta and Sibi. The attack came shortly after two Levies personnel were among six people martyred in three separate attacks in different areas of Balochistan, last week.

The official sources said four coal miners were killed as armed men opened fire at a mine in the Khost area of Harnai. Three coal miners were also injured in the attack.

The attackers managed to flee after spraying the mine with bullets. The injured coal miners were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Harnai for medical treatment. An emergency was declared in the hospital to provide urgent medical treatment to the injured persons.

