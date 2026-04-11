Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): The Pakistani capital of Islamabad has taken centre stage as it hosts high-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian and American delegations have both arrived in the city to participate in the discussions, marking a significant moment in regional diplomacy.

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The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of the diplomatic activity. Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as the international delegations convened at the venue where the talks are currently being held.

The arrival of these high-level delegations follows what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the summit aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security. On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to commence formal discussions, a meeting that follows a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8.

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Confirming these movements, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated in a post on X, "The Iranian delegation has departed from their residence en route to the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif."

The ideological stakes of these meetings were highlighted by the Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, who suggested that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach. Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, he warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."

As the world watches the "slippery" ceasefire talks with bated breath, a US aircraft carrying the negotiation team landed in Islamabad earlier in the day. The level of representation underscores the gravity of the encounter; the US team comprises Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

The Iranian team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, arrived in Islamabad after midnight under unprecedented security. Highlighting the sensitivity of the mission, Al Jazeera reported that when the Iranian aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was provided with full-circle protection, including AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) early warning aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, and fighter jets, which escorted the team to the capital.

According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the window for these discussions is limited to 15 days. With the international community looking on, the next 48 hours in Islamabad are expected to determine whether the regional ceasefire evolves into a lasting diplomatic resolution or a return to intensified conflict. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)