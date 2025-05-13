Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday banned all direct food and courier deliveries to students across federal educational institutions amid the growing influence of drugs, Dawn reported.

The order was issued by Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas, who expressed deep concern that narcotics were being trafficked into campuses under the guise of food and package deliveries.

The court's directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by Lakki Foundation, a civil society organisation that raised alarm over the rising number of students addicted to drugs in Islamabad.

Justice Minhas remarked, "Children are ordering pizza -- and also drugs. This must stop."

Expanding on these concerns, the judge warned that any educational institution found permitting frequent direct deliveries would be investigated, and those failing to comply with the new restrictions would face strict action. He ordered immediate enforcement of the ban and directed authorities to submit a compliance report by the next hearing.

According to Dawn, Justice Minhas questioned the delay in activating the council, citing its critical importance in nationwide drug control efforts.

During the proceedings, the Islamabad police issued an apology for an earlier report that had downplayed the scale and seriousness of drug abuse in schools and colleges, reported Dawn.

The judge issued a show-cause notice to the assistant inspector general (operations) for emphasising VIP security more than student safety.

According to updated police data, surveillance efforts have been increased at over 1,000 institutions in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force, resulting in 577 drug-related cases since 2019. However, the earlier report admitted that ongoing VIP duties had diverted focus and manpower from anti-drug efforts.

The petitioner's counsel, Kashif Ali Malik, presented disturbing statistics indicating that between 43 to 53 per cent of students in elite schools were reportedly using drugs, with heroin, hashish, and methamphetamine being the most prevalent, Dawn reported.

He urged the government to focus on enforcement and curriculum-level reforms. The court was informed that the Ministry of Education has already introduced drug prevention content in school syllabi and plans to expand it.

Justice Minhas concluded the hearing by stating, "This is not just a law and order issue, it's about the future of our youth." The next hearing is scheduled for May 28. (ANI)

