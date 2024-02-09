Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police arrested two suspects just before they could allegedly carry out a criminal "gangland" assassination in the south of the country.

The police said that the arrests came as part of a "targeted operational activity" with the aim of thwarting the activities of a criminal assassination squad in Ashdod.

The two suspects, members of an alleged criminal organisation from the south, were seen riding a motorcycle and driving towards their target in the city. (ANI/TPS)

