Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel reported that at the end of February 2024 Israel's foreign exchange reserves (major currencies that are convertible worldwide) stood at USD 206.828 billion, an increase of USD 703 million from their level at the end of the previous month.

The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 40.8 per cent.

The Bank said that the increase was mainly the result of a revaluation that raised the level of reserves by approximately USD 907 million. This increase has partly offset the government's foreign exchange activities totaling approximately USD 244 million, it said. (ANI/TPS)

