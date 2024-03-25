Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation announced that on Monday, March 25, it will inaugurate the "Transportation Justice" programme.

The ministry says the programme is a "revolutionary price reform" in public transportation and the "largest social and consumer revolution ever made in the field of public transportation for the benefit of the citizens of the State of Israel."

The ministry also said the programme is expected to save up to thousands of shekels per year for the average Israeli family.

The reform includes significant benefits that will benefit approximately 2.8 million Israelis.

The reform includes the benefit of a full year of free travel on public transportation for military veterans and those who have completed national service.

Also, it offers for the first time a 50 per cent discount to all residents of Israel's geographic periphery - remote and lower income areas--as well as discounts of tens of per cent to young people up to the age of 26 (inclusive), to people with disabilities and to those entitled to disability benefits who will receive a 50 per cent discount on their monthly bus subscription.

The reform will be launched in two phases, with the second phase that will be launched in the coming months including free travel for senior citizens (women from the age of 62, men from the age of 67). (ANI/TPS)

