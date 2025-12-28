Tel Aviv, December 28: The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday released footage of Hamas' brutal acts during October 7, 2023, massacre. The IDF released the footage after Hamas claimed that they did not target civilians during those attacks. In a post on X, the IDF said, "Hamas released a 42-page document claiming it did not target civilians during the Oct 7 Massacre. It denies the murder of civilians, the killing of children, and sexual violence, while rejecting documented facts. This footage shows a fraction of Hamas' brutal actions during the massacre and was released for publication over two years ago. It shows what Hamas now denies. These are not allegations. These are documented events."

Hamas published its version of the October 7 massacre, titled "Our Narrative... Al-Aqsa Flood: Two Years of Steadfastness and the Will for Liberation," on Wednesday, as per The Jerusalem Post. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes in Gaza Kill 93 Palestinians, Including Several Families, Health Officials Say.

The document describes the October 7 massacre, which it refers to as "Al-Aqsa Flood," as more than a military operation, portraying it as a defining historical moment. It is divided into eight chapters, addressing the motivations and context of the October 7 massacre, the events of that day, and what Hamas described as an investigation into the "assault."

Additional chapters focused on the course of the Israel-Hamas War, what Hamas describes as its "diplomatic" activity, and its priorities for the current stage of the war, as per The Jerusalem Post. The 42-page document reiterated Hamas's political demands, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the return of Palestinian refugees. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

In early 2024, Hamas published "Our Narrative: Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," which gave its version of events surrounding the October 7 massacre and the Israel-Hamas War, The Jerusalem Post reported. That document was circulated widely online and in print. It was reported to have been distributed on college campuses in the US and Europe, where it appeared in student forums and protest settings, as per The Jerusalem Post.

It was criticised for disputing or omitting widely documented accounts of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and for framing them in ideological and political terms.

