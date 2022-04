Jerusalem [Israel], April 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's military fired artillery into Lebanon after a rocket hit northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

"In response to the projectile launched from Lebanon into northern (Israel) earlier tonight, IDF Artillery forces are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon," the IDF tweeted.The projectile launched from Lebanon fell overnight in an open field near a Kibbutz community in northern Israel, with no damage or injuries reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the fire.

IDF spokesman Ran Kochav told Kan Reshet Bet Radio that Palestinian groups likely fired the rocket.

The incident came amid rising tensions over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. (ANI/Xinhua)

