Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): During a working visit to Tajikistan, Tourism Minister Haim Katz signed the first Memorandum of Understanding with his counterpart, Jomkhonzoda Jamshad Jurhon, a move that will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the countries and expanding cooperation in the field of tourism.

The Tourism Ministry called this a "significant milestone in relations between Israel and Tajikistan, a Muslim country in Central Asia."

Also Read | UK, Australia, Canada Recognise State of Palestine Ahead of UNGA Session.

Since 2013, the two countries have been holding regular policy consultations in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between them and are cooperating in the fields of agriculture, rural development, and more. However, this is the first time that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed in the economic and tourism fields.

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz: "Tourism is a bridge between nations, bringing unique opportunities for international cooperation. Even during this challenging period, I met representatives of countries with which we have no official relations and was received with friendship. Israel was highly respected at the investment forum in Dushanbe, demonstrating to the world its ability to turn a challenge into an opportunity.

Also Read | US: Passenger Caught Trying To Smuggle Human Bones and Skull for 'Ritual' at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

Proven experience in developing innovative tourism is the knowledge that countries around the world are looking for. Our presence at international conferences is especially vital these days and strengthens Israel's position." (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)