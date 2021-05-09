New Delhi, May 9: To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to assist the friendly country with equipment. In an interview to ANI, Malka said private sector in Israel are also collecting equipment and sending it to India.

"We are sending teams of experts to India. For example, we are going to send a team for rapid testing, and a team to develop very easy producing oxygen concentrators. India has remarkable manufacturing capabilities," Ron Malka said.

"This equipment that we sent is from the heart of the people of Israel to the heart of India. Organisations from private sectors and companies are also collecting equipment and sending it to India," envoy added. Vaccination Only Long-Term Solution to Current COVID-19 Crisis in India, Says US Health Expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

On Friday, tons of medical equipment donated by Israel arrived here in India.

Asserting that India and Israel share a strong value of friendship, the ambassador said, "We will never forget the remarkable assistance we got from India at the beginning of this pandemic."

"India and Israel share strong values of friendship. We're sharing practices, expertise, IPs whatever we can this is a life-saving time," envoy said. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. Chinese Scientists Discussed Weaponising SARS Coronaviruses 5 Years Before Pandemic: Report.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as India continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising COVID-19 infections.

