Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 21 Palestinian terror suspects in raids around Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

In the Jenin refugee camp, where seven Palestinians were arrested, terrorists threw explosives and shoat at the Israelis, who returned fire. Soldiers discovered a booby-trapped tunnel shaft rigged with explosives.

In Qalqilya, security forces located a warehouse containing a large number of materials for making explosive charges and confiscated weapons. Two wanted Palestinians were arrested.

Soldiers confiscated additional illegal weapons in the villages of Jabal Mawalah and Kafr Bidu.

Other arrests were made in the Nur al Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem.

No Israeli casualites were reported from any of the overnight operations.

Since October 7, more than 3,050 wanted Palestinians have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,350 are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

