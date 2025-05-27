Muwasi (Gaza Strip), May 27 (AP) An AP journalist says Israeli tank and gunfire was heard Tuesday while giant crowds of Palestinians tried to reach a newly opened aid distribution centre in southern Gaza.

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries.

Also Read | Turkish Company Gulermak Working on Kanpur Metro Flees With INR 80 Crore Unpaid Dues of 53 Contractors, Delays Payments Following Anti-Turkey Protests in India.

The firing came as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians walked through Israeli military lines to reach the distribution hub set up on the outskirts of Rafah by a US-backed group that Israel has slated to take over food distribution in Gaza.

It was the second day of operations at the hub. (AP)

Also Read | Errol Musk, Father of Billionaire Elon Musk, to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in June, Say Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)