Jerusalem [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli man was killed after a Palestinian terrorist in Samaria opened fire on a security patrol near the community of Kedumim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

After shooting the soldier, the terrorist ran towards a nearby junction where shot another person. The terrorist then was shot and killed by responding soldiers.

The attack comes against the backdrop of a wide scale two-day Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp further north. Soldiers operating in the camp uncovered several weapon-making laboratories, stockpiles of explosives and seized a home-made rocket launcher.

Twelve Palestinians -- all combatants -- were killed during the incursion. One Israeli Defense Force commando, Chief Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzchak, was killed as the operation was winding down. Military authorities are investigating the possibility that Yitzchak was killed in a friendly fire mishap. (ANI/TPS)

