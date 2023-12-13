Tel Aviv [US], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) together with Israel's Border Police and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) began on Tuesday an operation to counter terrorism in the area of the Jenin refugee camp and the city of Jenin in Samaria.

The IDF said that its combat engineering machines worked to uncover charges buried under the roads (Improvised Explosive Devices) intended to harm its forces.

The forces located a number of weapons, ammunition and charges. In addition, they located and destroyed a laboratory for producing explosives.

In acounter-terrorism operations in Silwad in and in the Deheisha refugee camp, many suspects were interrogated and flags of the terrorist organization Hamas and ammunition were confiscated. Also, dozens of illegal vehicles were confiscated in Kfar Halhul. (ANI/TPS)

