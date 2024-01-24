Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has reported on how it continues to operate in the Gaza Strip as forces from its 98th Paratrooper Division increase the pressure on the terrorist organisation Hamas in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and eliminate many terrorist squads through sniper fire, tank and airstrikes.

At the same time, in the centre of the Gaza Strip, fighters of the reserve 11th Infantry "Yiftach" Brigade eliminated an armed terrorist who was watching the forces from a nearby building, intending to shoot at them.

Also, the Israel Air Force assists the ground forces with attacks to thwart threats to them in real time and with rapid circuit closures to destroy terrorist infrastructure.

In the last day, the battlegroup (combined infantry and armoured forces) fighters of the 89th "Oz" Commando Brigade carried out raids on terrorist targets in the heart of the Kahn Yunis refugee camp and encountered many terrorists, among them terrorist squads that were prepared to fire anti-tank missiles on the forces. They were eliminated.

Still in the area of the camp, the fighters of the 7th Brigade Battle Group expanded the attacks, raided combat compounds where they located weapons and eliminated terrorists.

The fighters of the combat team of the Paratrooper Brigade eliminated a large number of terrorists in a series of attacks.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, in the last day Air Force aircraft have eliminated many terrorists directed by the fighters of the 215th Fire Brigade. (ANI/TPS)

