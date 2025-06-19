Beersheba, Jun 19 (AP) The Israeli military said Thursday that Iran used a missile with multiple warheads in its attack, posing a new challenge to its defences.

Instead of having to track one warhead, missiles with multiple warheads can pose a more difficult challenge for air defence systems, like Israel's Iron Dome.

There was no immediate independent analysis that could be made. (AP)

